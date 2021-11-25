Lindsey Buckingham Credits Two Songwriters For “Swan Song” After Accidental Plagiarism

Home News Skyler Graham November 25th, 2021 - 7:15 PM

In September, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham released his seventh solo album. His song “Swan’s Song,” however, plagiarized “Mind’s Eye” by Blinker The Star’s Jordon Zadorozny and Medicine’s Brad Laner — and the former Fleetwood Mac star is now giving them credit.

According to NME, Zardorozny noticed that Buckingham’s song sounded suspiciously similar to his track with Laner, a song that was released over 20 years ago, even down to the nearly identical lyrics. The chorus for “Mind’s Eye” asks “It isn’t right to keep me waiting/ Do you have to hold out on me so long now?/ Is it right to keep me waiting?/ In the shadow of our mind’s eye.” The chorus for “Swan’s Song” hardly differs from this one: “But is it right to keep me waiting?/ Is it right to make me hold out so long?/ Yeah, is it right to keep me waiting/ In the shadow of our swan song.”

According to the article, the inspiration came from the artists working together around the time that “Mind’s Eye” was released, when Buckingham produced two songs for the Blinker The Star musician.

“Following the recent release of Lindsey’s self-titled album,” Buckingham’s management said in a press release, “It was brought to his attention that significant elements of the song ‘Swan Song,’ had come from a song that had been shared with him more than 20 years ago while he was working in a Los Angeles studio, producing some music for Brad Laner and Jordon Zadorozny. When this unintentional and inadvertent usage was raised to Lindsey, he quickly realised his mistake and a friendly resolution was made by all parties.”