Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Punk rock band Bad Religion and cult rock band Alkaline Trio have released the new dates for their rescheduled North American tour, joined by opener War on Women. The tour was originally planned for the spring of 2020 but had been canceled due to pandemic restrictions.

The new tour will kick off on October 15 with a show at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, CA, and will wrap up on November 26 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. The bands will hit Southern cities such as Tempe, AZ, Dallas, TX and Orlando, FL, then move back up the East Coast through cities such as New York, NY, Asbury Park, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They’ll hit a number of central locations such as Columbus, OH, Chicago, IL and Denver, CO before stops in Seattle, WA and Portland, OR, then finishing up back in California.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale offers beginning today. All details and pricing can be found here.

About the tour, Alkaline Trio vocalist and guitarist Matt Skiba, “Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio fall tour dates:

10/15 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/16 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee Theatre

10/19 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/20 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Live!

10/22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

10/23 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live!

10/24 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Café

10/26 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

10/27 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVA

10/29 — New York, NY — Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

10/31 — Asbury Park, NJ — Convention Hall

11/3 — Richmond, VA — The National

11/5 — Buffalo, NY — Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

11/7 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

11/9 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

11/10 — Columbus, OH — EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall

11/12 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

11/13 — Chicago, IL — Radius

11/14 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

11/16 — Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

11/17 — Saint Louis, MO — The Pageant

11/19 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore

11/20 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union

11/22 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

11/23 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theatre

11/24 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

11/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat