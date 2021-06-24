Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Punk rock band Bad Religion and cult rock band Alkaline Trio have released the new dates for their rescheduled North American tour, joined by opener War on Women. The tour was originally planned for the spring of 2020 but had been canceled due to pandemic restrictions.
The new tour will kick off on October 15 with a show at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, CA, and will wrap up on November 26 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. The bands will hit Southern cities such as Tempe, AZ, Dallas, TX and Orlando, FL, then move back up the East Coast through cities such as New York, NY, Asbury Park, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They’ll hit a number of central locations such as Columbus, OH, Chicago, IL and Denver, CO before stops in Seattle, WA and Portland, OR, then finishing up back in California.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale offers beginning today. All details and pricing can be found here.
About the tour, Alkaline Trio vocalist and guitarist Matt Skiba, “Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio fall tour dates:
10/15 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/16 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl
10/17 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee Theatre
10/19 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/20 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Live!
10/22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
10/23 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live!
10/24 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Café
10/26 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore
10/27 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVA
10/29 — New York, NY — Hammerstein Ballroom
10/30 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
10/31 — Asbury Park, NJ — Convention Hall
11/3 — Richmond, VA — The National
11/5 — Buffalo, NY — Buffalo Riverworks
11/6 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
11/7 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
11/9 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
11/10 — Columbus, OH — EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall
11/12 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
11/13 — Chicago, IL — Radius
11/14 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom
11/16 — Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theatre
11/17 — Saint Louis, MO — The Pageant
11/19 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore
11/20 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union
11/22 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
11/23 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theatre
11/24 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
11/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat