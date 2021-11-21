Shooter Jennings Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Leave Those Memories Alone” From Over A Cocaine Rainbow

Home Features Audrey Herold November 21st, 2021 - 1:28 PM

American singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings, son of outlaw legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, is best known for tracks such as “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” and “Gone To Carolina.” The singer was practically born into music royalty (his godfather is Johnny Cash!). Jennings started his career in 2005 with his Southern-rock debut album “Put the ‘O’ Back in Country.” Since then, some other works he’s come out with are, “Black Ribbons,” a concept he did with horror writer Stephen King and “Countach (for Giorgio),” a tribute to Italian disco. He sure likes to keep his audience on their toes.

Jennings has a treat for his fans. His previously unreleased track “Leave Those Memories Alone” has been released! “Leave Those Memories Alone” is an upbeat track full of reminiscences about the good old days with a mostly hopeful outlook for the future. The song takes an interesting turn towards the end. The song slows and Jennings utters the words, “Will they remember the words to my songs when I’m dead and gone?” The song ends on that eerie note, leaving a strong impact.

The track comes from the album Jennings referred to as Over A Cocaine Rainbow. The album was supposed to come out in 2017, but was never released. At the time, the subject matter was too dark, especially after the passing of his manager/friend, Jon Hensley. On the topic Jennings said,

“After Jon passed away, I decided to write the song and make it a tribute to him. This will be the first in a series of releases from Over a Cocaine Rainbow. I’m very happy this song is finally seeing the light of day and am very proud of this whole album.”

