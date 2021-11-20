Release Of Black Lips’ Limited Edition 7” Single Is Canceled After Allegations Against Band Member Surface

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 20th, 2021 - 5:41 PM

The Release of Black Lips’ limited edition 7” single has been canceled after allegations against a member of the band have surfaced. According to Stereogum, Italian label Wild Honey Records pulled the band’s 7” single, which housed covers of Fred Cole’s “Colt 44” and Hank Williams’ “Alone and Forsaken,” due to “certain allegations made over a member of the band.”.

According to the article, Wild Honey Records made a statement to Pitchfork. “Shortly after we announced the release of a one-off, limited edition 7″ by The Black Lips [on October 15], it was brought to our attention that certain allegations had been made against a member of the band. Out of respect to all involved, our staff, colleagues and the artists signed to our label, we decided to pull the release. It is not a decision we took lightly, but we believe it’s the right thing to do under the circumstances.”

They continue on this sentiment later in the statement, “Growing up as outcasts, bullied and nerdy young punks, we always believed that punk rock could change our lives for the better, that it could bring people together in times of division, hatred and polarisation. We have been actively fighting against this stuff all our lives. We condemn any form of abusive behaviour and any form of discrimination. We walk the walk, not just talk the talk.”

Last year, Black Lips performed at Psychedelic Rock Fest LEVITATION along with the likes of Kokoroko and Ringo Deathstarr. They also teamed up on a song with Kesha for Record Store Day 2020, “They’s a Person of The World.”