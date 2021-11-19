Tom Morello, The Regrettes, George Wallace And More React To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 19th, 2021 - 5:20 PM

Today, November 19, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in relation to his involvement in the killing of two men and injuring of another during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August of last year. The 18-year-old Rittenhouse was acquitted today of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges.

In reaction to the verdict, various artists took to Twitter to voice their thoughts and opinions on the outcome. This includes Tom Morello, The Regrettes, George Wallace, Ice-T and more.

View their reactions below:

“I had an assault rifle. Some guys with skateboards chased me. I shot them because I feared they would take my gun and kill me” – the rationale an American jury just handed to all far-right mass shooters. #RittenhouseVerdict https://t.co/1Gx8Hf7sIQ — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) November 19, 2021

When the courts do what they were designed to do and protect and enforce white supremacy: don’t mourn, organize. https://t.co/G75QF9iEqg — Tom Morello (@tmorello) November 19, 2021

Get ready for 1,533 assholes to bring assault rifles to every protest they hear about and try to put themselves in a position to be “scared”. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) November 19, 2021

Stay Home. Stay Safe. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) November 19, 2021

I’m sure the dark money ghouls are already building a plan for his inevitable political career. Fuck this country. https://t.co/A8crMDHhFE — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 19, 2021

what the fuck what the fuck what the fuck https://t.co/lzgjSHLTVh — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) November 19, 2021

Photo Credit: Marv Watson