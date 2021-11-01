Dark Mark Vs. Skeleton Joe Unveil Horrifying New Video for “Living Dead”

Home News Skyler Graham November 1st, 2021 - 5:19 PM

In conjunction with their self-titled debut album, Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe recently released a music video for one of the tracks from the album, “Living Dead.” The trippy and terrifying video — which was aptly released on Halloween — focuses on the teeth of Mark Lanegan of Screaming Trees, Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line and guest bassist Duff McKagan. The gruesome visuals make the video hard to watch, but the flashing lights and Bowie-esque synths compel viewers to dive deeper into the song’s meaning.

“‘Living Dead’ is somewhat a metaphor for living past your perceived expiration date,” explains Cardamone in a press release. “I know that I have felt that way after a few near misses and I don’t wanna speak for Mark but I know he can relate. After living three lifetimes you can start to feel like you are the living dead. If Mark wants to do a break down of the lyrics, I’ll leave that to him but usually he likes to leave that up to the listener.”



This song is the first of 16 tracks from the Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe album, which was released on Oct. 15 via Rare Bird/Kitten Robot Records. After announcing the album, the group released “No Justice,” which captures the haunting sound of the album. The project originated from Lanegan and Cardamone embracing the alter egos showcased through their experimental music — feeling as if they’re “outcasts to their creative selves.”

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe Tracklist:

1. Living Dead

2. No Justice

3. Lost Animals

4. Hiraeth

5. Lay Me Down

6. No Way Out

7. Turning In Reverse

8. Burned

9. Crime

10. Sanctified

11. Traction

12. Red Morning Sun

13. Cold Summer

14. Skeleton Joe Manifesto

15. Sunday Night 230 AM

16. Basement Door

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat