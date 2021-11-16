Girl Band Changes Name To Gilla Band; Apologizes for “Choosing A Misgendered Name”

Home News Skyler Graham November 16th, 2021 - 3:47 PM

The Irish noise-rock band Girl Band recently changed their name to Gilla Band. The group, which is comprised of four male musicians, apologized for choosing a misgendered name in a Twitter statement that reads, “We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We apologise for choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected by it.”

According to Stereogum, the band formed in Dublin in 2011 and has released two albums under the name Girl Band. Their debut album Holding Hands with Jamie came out in 2015 and was described by Parker Warfield as “a violent mash of controlled chaos that somehow remains structured in a wall of sound and hard hitting percussion.” Preceding the album release was a slightly disturbing but nonetheless whimsical video for “Paul,” one of the tracks from the album.

Prior to the nationwide lockdown in March of 2020, Gilla Band was supposed to perform alongside Sleaford Mods at Pappy & Harriet’s that April. Although the performance was doubtlessly canceled, the band will hold at least three shows in Dublin in January, indicating performances on Jan. 14, 21 and 29 in a tweet.

Read their full statement about the name change below.