The Alex Skolnick Trio Share Adam Dubin Directed Video For “Florida Man Blues” Featuring Dave Hill And Brian Posehn

The Alex Skolnick Trio released their video for their song “Florida Man Blues” on November 11. The video was directed by former Beastie Boys music video director Adam Dubin. The video is very personal and goofy, with many handheld shots and low production value setups, such as clearly fake cop costumes and overblown graphics. This contributes to the themes and imagery of the song, as the song itself is satirizing the “Florida man” news story stereotype. In the song, there are constant references to news stories about crazy things happening in Florida. The main chorus of the song, sung by Alex Skolnick himself, is “Every other day I’m readin’ about the Florida Man. He defies evolution, tries the best he can”

In the video, there is no real continuous story, but rather a collection of skits acting out the ridiculous stories of the Florida man and his various news headlines. To accompany the skits, there are often times silly props and sound effects, such as a cartoon running noise, or a fake alligator toy that a man brings on the New York City subway. All of these artistic choices complement the blues sound of the song. It has a single bassline and drum kit that back up the constant tonal voice changes of Alex Skolnick, as he sings his oftentimes silly lyrics.

Alex Skolnick has long been a presence in the music industry in a wide variety of genres, including Jazz, Blues, Metal, and Rap. He was most well known for being the guitarist for the band Testament. He made the headlines for releasing rap diss tracks aimed at Donald Trump. His band The Alex Skolnick Trio had their album Conundrum reviewed by mxdwn.com in 2018.