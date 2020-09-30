Pigface Announces Everywhere All At Once Live Stream of 2019 Concert to Benefit Local Venues

Martin Atkins’ legendary industrial supergroup Pigface went on their first tour in 14 years last year alongside Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, and an all-star studded cast of musicians from outfits such as Tool, KMFDM, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and Evil Mothers. Fans of the group who couldn’t make that tour however are in for a special surprise, the Everywhere All At Once live stream will be showcasing their 2019 Thalia Hall concert in Chicago to benefit local venues.
This live stream will kick off on October 10 at 7 p.m. ET, as part of the Stay The Fuck Inside project. In addition to supporting local venues, 50 percent of the proceeds from these live stream tickets will go toward supporting BLM, Hope For The Day and other organizations. Tickets are available for $15 and will allow viewers to watch for a time span of three days.
The opening artists for the event include Project 44, Curse Mackey, Ruby, Dog Tablet and Worm. In addition to Atkins and Blythe, the other musicians that were a part of this live show include Mary Byker (PWEI, Gaye Bykers On Acid), Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry),Danny Carey (Tool), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby), Charles Levi (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), Bobdog Catlin (Evil Mothers), Bradley Bills (Chant), Andrew Weiss (Ween, The Rollins Band), Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord), Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken), Gaelynn Lea, Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes), Leanne Murray (Beer Nuts), Chris Harris (Project 44), Mike Reidy (Worm), Leyla Royale, Andrew Apocalypse, Ali Jafri, Roger Ebner, Bruce Lamont, Jesse Hunt, Dai, C.A.M., J Lamar, Just Chris (courtesy of Add-2) and Rona Rougeheart.
“With each passing week, the diverse unique community we created onstage and off seems more and more important, and the ability to share this while helping venues is all the more important,” Atkins stated in a press release.
Venues that have signed on to this live stream:
Anchorage, AK – House of Extreme Darkness
Oakland, CA – Body Rapture
Sacramento, CA – FYBS Records
San Diego, CA – The Casbah
Denver, CO – Ritual Noize
Jacksonville, FL – MOVEMENT Magazine
Miami, FL – Technique Records
Augusta, GA – Pexcho’s American Dime Museum
Chicago, IL – Hideout
Chicago, IL – Liar’s Club
Chicago, IL – Reggies
Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Chicago, IL – The Haven
Baton Rouge, LA – Pop Shop Records
New Orleans, LA – Bar Reddux
New Orleans, LA – Quarter Kids Dolls
Indianapolis, IN – Indy CD & Vinyl
Detroit, MI – Small’s Bar Detroit
Duluth, MN – Gaelynn Lea’s Living Room
Minneapolis, MN – NanoTako.com
Kansas City, MO – recordBar
Brooklyn, NY – Halyard’s
Buffalo, NY – Stamps the Bar
New York, NY – Xris Smack
Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Tulsa, OK – The Starlite
Toronto, ON – Toronto Media Arts Centre (TMAC)
Portland, OR – Dante’s
San Antonio, TX – Nightrocker Presents
Richmond, VA – Broadberry Entertainment Group
LaCrosse, WI – The Warehouse
Madison, WI – Lords of the Trident’s Basement
Milwaukee, WI – Sanctuary Festival