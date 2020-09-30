Pigface Announces Everywhere All At Once Live Stream of 2019 Concert to Benefit Local Venues

Home News Aaron Grech September 30th, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Martin Atkins’ legendary industrial supergroup Pigface went on their first tour in 14 years last year alongside Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, and an all-star studded cast of musicians from outfits such as Tool, KMFDM, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and Evil Mothers. Fans of the group who couldn’t make that tour however are in for a special surprise, the Everywhere All At Once live stream will be showcasing their 2019 Thalia Hall concert in Chicago to benefit local venues.

This live stream will kick off on October 10 at 7 p.m. ET, as part of the Stay The Fuck Inside project. In addition to supporting local venues, 50 percent of the proceeds from these live stream tickets will go toward supporting BLM, Hope For The Day and other organizations. Tickets are available for $15 and will allow viewers to watch for a time span of three days.

The opening artists for the event include Project 44, Curse Mackey, Ruby, Dog Tablet and Worm. In addition to Atkins and Blythe, the other musicians that were a part of this live show include Mary Byker (PWEI, Gaye Bykers On Acid), Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry),Danny Carey (Tool), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby), Charles Levi (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), Bobdog Catlin (Evil Mothers), Bradley Bills (Chant), Andrew Weiss (Ween, The Rollins Band), Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord), Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken), Gaelynn Lea, Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes), Leanne Murray (Beer Nuts), Chris Harris (Project 44), Mike Reidy (Worm), Leyla Royale, Andrew Apocalypse, Ali Jafri, Roger Ebner, Bruce Lamont, Jesse Hunt, Dai, C.A.M., J Lamar, Just Chris (courtesy of Add-2) and Rona Rougeheart.

“With each passing week, the diverse unique community we created onstage and off seems more and more important, and the ability to share this while helping venues is all the more important,” Atkins stated in a press release.

Venues that have signed on to this live stream:

Anchorage, AK – House of Extreme Darkness

Oakland, CA – Body Rapture

Sacramento, CA – FYBS Records

San Diego, CA – The Casbah

Denver, CO – Ritual Noize

Jacksonville, FL – MOVEMENT Magazine

Miami, FL – Technique Records

Augusta, GA – Pexcho’s American Dime Museum

Chicago, IL – Hideout

Chicago, IL – Liar’s Club

Chicago, IL – Reggies

Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Chicago, IL – The Haven

Baton Rouge, LA – Pop Shop Records

New Orleans, LA – Bar Reddux

New Orleans, LA – Quarter Kids Dolls

Indianapolis, IN – Indy CD & Vinyl

Detroit, MI – Small’s Bar Detroit

Duluth, MN – Gaelynn Lea’s Living Room

Minneapolis, MN – NanoTako.com

Kansas City, MO – recordBar

Brooklyn, NY – Halyard’s

Buffalo, NY – Stamps the Bar

New York, NY – Xris Smack

Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Tulsa, OK – The Starlite

Toronto, ON – Toronto Media Arts Centre (TMAC)

Portland, OR – Dante’s

San Antonio, TX – Nightrocker Presents

Richmond, VA – Broadberry Entertainment Group

LaCrosse, WI – The Warehouse

Madison, WI – Lords of the Trident’s Basement

Milwaukee, WI – Sanctuary Festival