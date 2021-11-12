Album Review: Niko – Electric Union

Home News Madeleine Thezan November 12th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Experience a full spectrum of emotions

Niko is a soul-jazz singer based out of New York, and she has just released her newest album, Electric Union, on October 22nd. She described her sound to Como Las Grecas describes as “electronic, the ’80s tinged chill-wave with underground dance/house/d&b influences” or “dark, electronic indie-pop with jazzy undertones.”

“If I Could Be Your Love,” the first track off the album, has an ethereal sense to it. Although it is a dance track, it includes aspects of the soul. There is much movement within the piece, but the sound seems suspended in time.

Niko describes her song “The Palace Discotheque” as taking the listener back to a time when New York City was “a bit edgier,” when she was a teenager going out to clubs and parties. The song definitely has a sort of edgy mood, and it feels sort of like a soundtrack to an ’80s film.

For listeners who love a sadder song, “Don’t Call On Me” is a more melancholy track with a slower pace. There is still movement, which Niko delicately balances with nostalgia and a groovy sense of rhythm within the song. The song has deep vibes but does not weigh heavy on the ears. It is complete without being too busy.

“You Used To Have Her” is one of the more wistful songs on the album. It is a song about longing for someone that the speaker once loved but has in their life no more. The music supports the lyrics, which tell people about how it feels to lose someone they loved very deeply, with nostalgic harmony, and the rushing drums convey the energy of wishing one could salvage something at the last minute.

The title track, “Electric Union,” is a meditatively slow track with a lot of emotion imbued in its harmony and lyrics. The lyrics summarize what it feels like to embody the electricity of the music Niko writes, especially when feeling the emotions described in the song in the context of a love connection with another person.

Some songs on Electric Union feel very danceable, others are the perfect companions for heartbreak and others provoke contemplation. The entire album is worth a listen for anyone wanting to experience all of these emotions besides the groove of an electronic track in the true style of an electronic music lover.