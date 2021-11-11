PREMIERE: Pretty Awkward Develop A New “Bad Habit” In New Single

Home News Alison Alber November 11th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

The Seattle quartet Pretty Awkward have often shown their fans their amazing talent for composition and writing songs. Their song “Hangout” became an instant hit among their fans, but now the song has some competition with the release of their newest single “Bad Habit.”

The group consists of Austin Held who is not only the lead vocalist but also on the rhythm guitar and plays the piano, just like bassist Nicholas Wiggins and like Jake Jones, he also supports with some background vocals. On the drums, Damien Ward delivers some stellar beats.

The song is so catchy, it will probably be stuck in your ear for the rest of the day, but here at MXDWN we don’t mind that at all. The song is fun and absolutely no bad habit is forming when you listen to it on repeat for a while.

From the piano intro to the energetic pop beat of the chorus the song offers multiple dimensions that are easy to get lost in for a little while and just enjoy the moment. Like the lyrics indicate “It feels hella good.”

With a good combination of rhythm and super catchy lyrics the song has more than potential to be a favorite for old fans and new ones alike.