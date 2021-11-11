Police Say Security At Astroworld Was Not Injected With Needle

Home News Skyler Graham November 11th, 2021 - 1:47 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Among the chaos that ensued at the Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival in Houston last Friday, one security guard originally claimed that he was stuck in the neck with a needle, causing him to lose consciousness. According to Stereogum, however, that same guard and the Houston Police Department now say that he was never injected with anything.

When medical personnel tended to the guard, they didn’t notice any pricks that would indicate someone attempting to inject him with a needle. He spoke to the police department, and his story likewise showed no indication of being injected.

“He says he was struck in the head,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news briefing today. “He went unconscious. He woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs in him.”

In response to the festival which left 8 people dead and hundreds injured, Travis Scott canceled his appearance at the Day N Vegas festival, released social media statements about the incident and is reportedly paying for the funeral services of the victims.

Scott, Live Nation and Drake, who accompanied Scott during his set, are facing at least two lawsuits from attendees whose lawyers claim the artists incited the crowd. Michael Souza’s lawyer, for example, says that these parties ignored the extreme risks of the concert and allowed the show to continue despite the ongoing dangers.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado