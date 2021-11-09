PREMIERE: The High Water Marks Bring Some Feel Good Vibes With New Video for “Proclaimer of Things”

Home News Alison Alber November 9th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Now, here at MXDWN we know, some of the best and freshest sounds come from other countries. Catch of the day is The High Water Marks new video for their catchy single, “Proclaimer of Things.” The group is from overseas, Norway to be exact, and has blessed us with some pretty fantastic music over the years. Just last year, we had the pleasure to premiere their video for “The Trouble with Friends.”

Their new single, “Proclaimer of Things” just shows again how talented the group is. The song is catchy and upbeat and has the potential to be on your favorite playlist on repeat. The video also features the lyrics for the song, giving the audience a convenient way to learn the song and sing along to it.

Band members and real life couple, Per Ole Bratset and Hilarie Sidney both have a personal history associated with the song. “The title comes from an inside joke Hil and I always play around with,” Brateset says. “If we catch ourselves being a little preachy or pompous, we add ‘I am the proclaimer of things!’ at the end. We picture this guy with a crazy mustache and top hat going around ‘proclaiming things,’ while holding up a scroll and wearing a monocle. It always makes it weird and hilarious!”

Like the song title, the cover art to the single has also a personal story behind it as Sidney elaborates, “My great-grandpa’s dad owned a roller rink in the 1880s in Iowa.” She continues, “My great-grandpa was so good at skating and doing tricks on both the bike and the skates that he started performing around the midwest, and as far west as Colorado. He earned an insanely good chunk of cash for doing this, thus supporting the family. He went under the moniker, Little Willy Sidney, and Wee Willy Sidney, hahaha.”

The personal anecdotes behind the song and the cover art make this song once again an outstanding piece of art, which is perfectly accompanied by today’s fresh released lyrics video. The fun attitude with the sophistication of the band are pure joy and an immense pleasure.