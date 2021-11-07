Static-X Share Action-Packed New Music Video For “Terminator Oscillator”

Home News Megan Heenan November 7th, 2021 - 2:12 PM

Static-X just released their new video “Terminator Oscillator.” Visuals heavily inspired by Godzilla, the video is also reminiciant to the cinematic scenes in a video game. The track will be included on The 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition of Machine scheduled for release on February 18.

The album will coincide with the albums tour, which kicks off February 21. The band spoke on their aspirations for this record.

“We wanted to do something outside of what you would generally expect to see from a metal band music video. The video really captures the quirky, Sci- Fi spirit of Static-X and is unlike anything that we’ve ever seen from bands in our genre.”