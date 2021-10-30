Kelly Lee Owens Debuts Theme Song For 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Entitled “Unity”

Home News Skyler Graham October 30th, 2021 - 9:48 AM

In anticipation of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Welsh electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens recently released its theme song, “Unity.” The event is set to be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20, 2023. In an announcement via Twitter, Owens shared a brief 30-second clip of the track, accompanied by animated graphic designs teasing details about the FIFA event.

Although “Unity” does not contain any words, its high harmonies radiate light and joyous energy perfectly suited for the summer. As the melody gradually moves higher, it feels as though the song is blossoming, a sound that is sure to enhance the successes of each of the players of the World Cup, rather than distracting from them.



“‘Unity’ is a song that I put everything I had into it,” Owens said in Pitchfork. “Rising arpeggios, rising basslines…. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs.”

In late 2020, Owens released Inner Song, a cerebral house record that writer Jack Daleo described as “the happy medium of several extremes: house and ambiance, warmth and iciness, peace and disruption.” She teamed up with John Cale for the music video for one of the tracks from the album, “Corner of my Sky.”