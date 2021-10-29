PREMIERE: Laura Carbone and The Underground Youth Unveil A Intimate Take On “Love Hurts” From Their Upcoming Roy Orbison Cover EP In Dreams

German artist Laura Carbone is known for her dark and intimate songs; it is one of her many talents, creating a fascinating and breath-taking atmosphere through her music. Today, the exceptional artist from Berlin unveils the first single of In Dreams her collab EP with The Underground Youth, “Love Hurts.” It’s a cover of the famous Roy Orbison classic. Not only does MXDWN have the absolute pleasure of presenting this magnificent song, but we also had the honor to do a quick little interview with Carbone herself.
With the release of the track, we also get treated to an artistic new video. The video shows Carbone and The Underground Youth singer Craig Dyer alone in a church in Berlin. “I’m very grateful we had the opportunity and trust to film at Zionskirche, Berlin – only the three of us – in an intimate and very private setting,” Carbone explains. “These halls are very dear to me; they fill me with energy, lightness and ease and have been giving me much so comfort – especially in times when love hurt.”
Both Carbone and Dyer have vibrant voices. While Dyer’s are more earthy and Carbone’s are almost angelical (especially with the church setting), the duo’s vocals enrich each other perfectly. Like a well-coordinated play of light and shadow. Together with the delicate music, the song has a goosebump guarantee, especially for the audiophiles out there.
There are songs that feel like the artist was just hoping for a paycheck, but this is definitely not the case here. “Love Hurts” has emotional depth and takes the listener on an almost spiritual journey. Like mentioned earlier, the church setting of the video is just incredibly well chosen. It elevates the song to a whole new level of art and shows just how much talent is behind the song and video.
Having the chance to go a little more in-depth about the EP and the song, we had a few questions for Carbone and got a little more insight on the process and thought behind the collaboration.