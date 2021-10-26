Teen Daze Announces New Album Interior for December 2021 Release Alongside Album Release Shows, Shares New Music Video for “Swimming”

Home News Megan Heenan October 26th, 2021 - 12:35 AM

Jamison Isaak, well known by most as Teen Daze, just released a video for a track off his upcoming record Interior. The pale gradients and saturated hues in Isaak’s video for “Swimming” are paired seamlessly with the calm yet upbeat melody of the track. With the use of VR motion capture and reactive animation, the video instills the desire to dance, while at the same time relaxing. To see this contradicting brilliance, check out the video below.





The visuals of Isaak’s newest video are starkly different to that of the muted flora used in the video for “Bioluminescence,” a track off his EP record. Drawing inspiration from videos of French house music, Isaak was able to translate this fascination through the use of archaic technological methods. The oddly pleasing sound juxtaposition of Interior, results in mellow yet upbeat tunes, providing it the playing capacity to be played at a nightclub or at home.

With an upcoming album release tour scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on November 12, followed by the album’s release on December 10, it’s hard to imagine where he finds the time to host a recurring radio show on Blast Radio. The show itself, titled Interior Club Radio is a mixture of personal, in-depth insight into everything from production to inspiration. Isaack also took to Blast Radio to host a live set to promote the newest video’s release and his upcoming album release tour.

Interior Tracklist

01. Last Time In This Place (feat. Joseph Shabason)

02. Swimming

03. Nite Run

04. Nowhere

05. Interior

06. Still Wandering

07. 2 AM (Real Live) (feat. Cecile Believe)

08. Translation

Teen Daze – Album Release Shows

11/12 – Vancouver, BC – Paradise

12/03 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sound Room (Public Records)

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ace Hotel DTLA

12/11 – Palm Springs, CA – The Ace Hotel