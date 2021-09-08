Red Fang Cancel Fall 2021 Tour Due To Safety Concerns

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 8th, 2021 - 9:53 PM

As concerns for COVID-19 rise, Red Fang joins other bands in announcing the cancellation of their Fall 2021 tour. The band released an official statement expresses their regret over having to cancel the tour, stating “Unfortunately, our cautious optimism has turned into stark realism and we have decided to cancel our appearance at ‘Louder Than Life‘ festival and our upcoming Fall US tour in the interest of public safety. We feel it’s not realistic to play shows in a safe/responsible manner and the best thing to do is hang back and wait until the situation improves. Until then, take care of each other. Love, Red Fang.”

Their cautious optimism was obvious in an interview with mxdwn writer Eve Pierpont, where Red Fang drummer John Sherman said, “I assume that people are going to be really excited to be going to shows again. I have no idea what it’s going to be like in October for COVID protocol. I don’t know if people are going to be wearing masks still or venues are going to be at full capacity; I have no idea. I’m curious and a little anxious to see how it’s gonna play out COVID-wise, but I’m really excited to get back on the road. A couple months ago, I would have thought that it wouldn’t happen for even longer, but now that people are getting vaccinated, the band’s all vaccinated and we’re ready to rock. We just started practicing without masks on for the first time this week. It was awesome because it sucks to play drums with a mask on.”

The ongoing pandemic seems to have taken another turn, as the Delta Variant puts a halt to a number of live performances and tours. Without ensuring the safety of those they will travel and interact with in the live show environment, performers are putting their live performances on hold until they can.

Photo Credit Mauricio Alvarado