Little Simz Releases Emotional New Music Video For “I Love You, I Hate You”

Home News Joe Hageman October 25th, 2021 - 5:59 PM

In a particularly artistic and meticulously crafted music video, British rapper Little Simz provides a vivid picture of her feelings and musical vision and comments on her relationship with her father and other stressors in her life. The video takes place primarily in a darkened room, with many extreme close up shots of the subjects, whether that be her, the man who represents her father, or an unnamed scared looking man. Little Simz circles the man sitting alone at a table, painting pictures on canvases that surround him. Eventually the man gets up and walks away, at which point the video switches to a seeming interrogation between Little Simz and her father. Her father is clearly uncomfortable with all this examination as in the lyrics Little Simz sorts through her complex feelings towards her father and his largely absent role in her life, all with the echoing of the central sample of the song “I love you, I hate you”. Finally in a rather triumphant conclusion to the song, Little Simz is now immersed in light, as the instrumental picks up in intensity with many horns and she comes to the conclusion “I’m not forgivin’ for you, man, I’m forgivin’ for me.”

As the emotional centerpiece of her recent album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz opened up to the press about originally not wanting to write the song because it was too hard for her. Ultimately it is reflecting on these issues through art that frees Little Simz from them, an idea that is shown in the video with Little Simz creating all these portraits of the young man, presumably her preconceptions of who her father was. mxdwn.com’s own Jahniya Morris reviewed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert earlier this month. Little Simz will go on a tour with US dates in May of 2022 to support the album.