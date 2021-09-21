Little Simz Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 21st, 2021 - 8:26 PM

Little Simz has announced the North American Tour dates where she will be touring for her fourth studio album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which Stereogum called her “most accomplished album to date.” The mini tour spans over 10 dates across cities like Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC and New York City. The album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert came out on September 3 to a lot of fanfare, with publications like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone sending out praising reviews.

Ahead of the tour, Simz recently made her US late night television debut on The Tonight Night Show with Jimmy Fallon where she performed her track “Woman,” in addition to appearing for a performance of “Woman” and three other tracks from the album on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series earlier this month.

Upcoming Live Dates:

5/1 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

5/2 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

5/15 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

5/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

5/19 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

5/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

5/23 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall