Of Mice & Men Announce New Album Echo And Unveil First New Track “Fighting Gravity”

Of Mice & Men has been a death metal staple since the band’s beginnings in 2009. On Dec. 3, they’re releasing their seventh album Echo via SharpTone records. The album is comprised of three EPs: Timeless and Bloom, which were released earlier this year, and the new Ad Infinitum.

The album announcement comes with a video for “Fighting Gravity,” a song with poetic lyrics about finding one’s place in the world and vocals that balance the raw power of screamo with a catchy melody. The M.C. Escher-like stairs and geometric patterns surrounding each member represent the constraints they sing about, just as the reappearing birds symbolize, well, fighting gravity.

“‘Fighting Gravity’ is about learning to let go, while also recognizing the impermanence and shortness of life,” says vocalist Aaron Pauley in a press release. “We think we’re in control of so much, but we’re really not, and that existential dilemma is at the foundation of the human condition.”



In 2017, former lead singer Austin Carlisle left the band due to his ongoing battle with Marfan Syndrome. Many fans were concerned that OM&M wouldn’t have the same sound, but bassist Aaron Pauley quickly stepped into Carlisle’s position on their track “Unbreakable” and has carried the band’s vocals since.

They released the similarly dark “Obsolete” in January, another track that will be on this album. Echo is about the past year and a half of the band — a dark time for many — and the released tracks suggest the album will be equally heavy but communicate comfort in its reliability.

Echo Track Listing:

“Timeless”

“Obsolete”

“Anchor”

“Levee”

“Bloom”

“Pulling Teeth”

“Mosaic”

“Fighting Gravity”

“Echo”

“Helplessly Hoping”

Ad Infinitum EP Track Listing:

“Mosaic”

“Fighting Gravity”

“Echo”

“Helplessly Hoping”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz