Bloodshot Records To Shut Down Over Ownership Dispute And Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Home News Roy Lott October 20th, 2021 - 9:12 PM

Chicago-based alt-country indie label Bloodshot Records is set to shut down entirely. In a statement on the label’s website, co-founder Rob Miller writes, “It is time for this phase of Bloodshot Records to come to an end. I will no longer be a part of the label I started over 25 years ago as an impossibly ill-conceived hobby. It’s not the path myself, the staff or the artists wanted, but few get to write their final chapter.” At the top of the label’s website, it reads that the office is “PERMANENTLY CLOSED.”

The news comes after the staff of the label accused co-founder Nan Warshaw of allegedly not paying royalties to several artists on the label. In a statement to Billboard, she stated that “For me, this label has always been, first and foremost, about growing and supporting unique and great artists. Having stepped away from day-to-day operations more than a year ago, I have been exploring ways to set up Bloodshot and our artists to succeed in the future, even as I know it is personally the right moment in my life for me to sell my stake in the company.”

According to Stereogum, label employees were upset that co-founder Rob Miller didn’t distance himself from Ryan Adams after an article by The New York Times was published about the multiple allegations of Adams’ sexual misconduct. Lydia Loveless also accused Warshaw’s partner Mark Panick of sexual misconduct in 2019.