Co-Founder of Bloodshot Records Responds After Allegations of Unpaid Royalties and Plans to Sell the Label

Bloodshot Records co-founder Nan Warshaw is speaking out after staff accused her of not paying royalties to several artists on the label. She responded Wednesday to Billboard about the allegations.

The response comes after record company staff sent a letter to the label’s artists on its roster. In it, staff claims Warshaw is allegedly trying to sell the label and that she might owe a “considerable” amount in unpaid royalties to the artists. They write that she allegedly has not given any affected artists financial statements about these royalties.

“We have repeatedly asked Warshaw that the statements be sent to the artists, and we have expressed frustration, disappointment, and skepticism at the lack of progress,” the letter reads. “It has become increasingly apparent to us that Warshaw’s attention is pointed toward the sale of the catalog and not the transparent and complete settling of those royalty statements.”

In her statement to Billboard, Warshaw said, “I have poured my heart and soul into Bloodshot Records since founding it more than 25 years ago. For me, this label has always been, first and foremost, about growing and supporting unique and great artists. Having stepped away from day-to-day operations more than a year ago, I have been exploring ways to set up Bloodshot and our artists to succeed in the future, even as I know it is personally the right moment in my life for me to sell my stake in the company.”

She vowed to pay royalties to and stood by the artists. “When conducting due diligence as part of that transition, we discovered that there may have been some errors in our prior accounting processes,” she said. “As someone dedicated to the principle of making sure that all artists are compensated fairly and fully for their work, I made sure we immediately began to investigate those issues and how they might have impacted all of our artists, past and present. Whatever misleading reports might suggest, nothing is more important to me—professionally or personally—than making sure all accounting is entirely accurate and past mistakes are quickly rectified, and I am completely committed to doing so.”

Warshaw and Rob Miller founded the Chicago-based, country and folk record company in 1993. Warshaw left the company in March 2019 following allegations that her domestic partner, Mark Panick, allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct against a signed artist. Miller reportedly was supposed to buy 50 percent of Warshaw’s share in the company, but they never completed negotiations.

Artists currently or formerly signed to the label include The Waco Brothers, Al Scorch, Jon Langford, Ruby Boots, Ryan Adams and Nora O’Connor.