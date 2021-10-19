Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav Arrested For Misdemeanor Domestic Battery

Home News Skyler Graham October 19th, 2021 - 8:27 PM

On Oct. 5, rapper Flavor Flav was arrested in Henderson, Nevada, and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. According to an article in Consequence, the Public Enemy rapper allegedly poked a woman in the face, grabbed her, threw her down and snatched a phone out of her hand.

Shortly after his arrest, Flavor Flav, also known as William Drayton Jr., posted bond and will not be back in court until Oct. 25. Since this would be his first offense, he is potentially facing up to six months in jail, domestic violence counseling and/or up to 120 hours of community service. As of now, Flavor Flav’s lawyer is committed to keeping the case in the courts and away from the media.

Earlier this year, there was a dispute between the rapper and another Public Enemy member Chuck D (Carlton Ridenhour). Drayton claimed that his groupmate was preventing a reunion tour from happening due to his refusal to sign a partnership agreement. According to Ridenhour, this was nothing unexpected from Drayton: “This is tired and stupid,” Ridenhour told Stereogum. “Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost.”

The “Fight the Power” group released their album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down last year, on which they worked with other renowned rap groups of the eighties. “Public Enemy Number Won,” for example, features Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson