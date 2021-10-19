Isaiah Rashad Unveils New Surreal Video For “Thib”

Home News Skyler Graham October 19th, 2021 - 7:26 PM

On Oct. 19, innovative L.A.-based artist Isaiah Rashad released a music video for “THIB,” the title track for his latest album, The House is Burning. As suggested by the title, the video begins with a house literally on fire, but as the video continues, audiences gain a better insight into what the house represents.

The moody and psychological video captures the feeling of being lost in familiar surroundings. He sits in darkness on a couch at a party — despite the fact that he “don’t even like Henny” — and uses a nostalgic fish eye lens on the hidden activities of the neighborhood. A major theme of the video, though, is reflection. In addition to the lyrics asking “Who’s that fucking with my conscience,” Rashad dives into a mirror and lands in a room of mirrors, paints a portrait of himself, and ultimately reveals that facing your troubles means taking an intricate look at yourself.



In celebration of the critically-acclaimed album, the artist is on his Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour, with October and November dates listed below. This is the rapper’s third studio album, but his career is just taking off and likely won’t end anytime soon. In 2016, he collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on “Wats Wrong” before taking a five-year creative silence. As described in a press release, his talents have been appreciated by the BET Awards and Pitchfork, which praised his introspective lyricism. And, as evidenced by this video, his artistry extends to a greater vision.

LIL’ SUNNY’S AWESOME VACATION’ TOUR DATES:

October 20 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

October 22 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA – SOLD OUT

October 25 – Emos – Austin, TX – SOLD OUT

October 26 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

October 27 – The Aztec Theater – San Antonio, TX – SOLD OUT

October 30 – Ritz – Raleigh, NC

October 31 – Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

November 2 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

November 3 – House of Blues – Lake Buena Vista, FL

November 4 – Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – SOLD OUT

November 6 – Tab – Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

November 7 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

November 8 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

November 9 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN – SOLD OUT

November 12 – Day N Vegas 2021 – Las Vegas, NV