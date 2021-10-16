Tom Morello Discusses Creative Exploration And More On Podcast

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 16th, 2021 - 5:34 PM

Tom Morello recently went on Revolver Magazine’s Fan First podcast and talked about exploring his creativity as an artist, his new “guitar language,” how he feels about electronic music and the story behind his new album. The 39-minute podcast interview contains many gems. Watch the full interview here.

Morello talked to Revolver about many topics including what Rage Against The Machine were listening to on their tour bus. Morello said that they were listening to Nirvana, even moshing to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in a parking lot. While talking about his guitar playing, Morello attributed his advancement in skill to his volume of practice, and the oddity of what he used to imitate. Morello said, “I was practicing helicopter noises that I heard overhead, barking dogs in the yard, Star Wars zappers,” and that allowed him to develop his own sound that was uniquely Rage Against The Machine. His own guitar language was developed by practicing “8 hours a day.” He also went on to say that the guitar was the greatest instrument invented by human kind.

Later on in the interview, Morello talks about his growing love for electronic music. He said that he “hated electronic music,” and that he had a “prejudicial view” of it before he actually took the time to listen. But after listening to artists like Bassnectar and Skrillex, Morello was very intrigued. After he heard their music, Morello claimed that he thought they just “had to be Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave fans,” because of the heaviness of the songs. So he grew into loving it after he realized the relatability it had to his own music.

In August, Morello announced his new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which dropped on October 15. In an interview, he stated that he took inspiration from Kanye West on the album by recording guitar riffs on his phone just like Kanye West recorded vocals on his phone.

Rage Against The Machine is confirmed to be headlining at Coachella 2022.

Photo credit: Marv Watson