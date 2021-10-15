Taking Back Sunday Covers Weezer’s Hit “My Name Is Jonas”

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 15th, 2021 - 5:56 PM

The alternative rock band Taking Back Sunday has released their cover of Weezer’s “My Name Is Jonas” along with an accompanying music video. The cover has been released in partnership with Photo Finish Records as part of their continuing 15th-anniversary celebration in 2021.

The group’s electric cover maintains the iconic sound of the original song with an intense layer of instrumentation behind lead singer Adam Lazzara’s powerful vocals which lead the way. Taking Back Sunday’s accompanying music video for the cover displays the collective performing live amongst fog machines and spotlights galore.

In an interview with Consequence, bassist Shaun Cooper said, “In 2019 we were on tour… a lot! Over time soundcheck got pretty laborious. One day before a show in Cincinnati, Ohio, somebody started playing the opening chords to ‘My Name is Jonas.’ The rest of us jumped in and played the song damn near perfectly on the very first try.”

Taking Back Sunday will be performing at Chain Fest on October 23 with a lineup that also features Jimmy Eat World. Last month, the group announced their annual holiday shows at NJ’s Starland Ballroom.