Watkins Family Hour, John Paul White, Mark Lanegan, Waxahatchee and More to Cover Woody Guthrie on New Tribute Album Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads

Elektra Records has announced that Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads Reimagined Album will arrive on September 10. The album features a cross-genre collective of artists including Grammy Award-Winners Lee Ann Womack and John Paul White, indie stalwarts Waxahatchee, virtuosic mandolist Chris Thile, celebrated Canadian cowboy Colter Wall, husband-and-wife duo Shovels and Rope and more. At this moment the 1940 reimagined album is available to play/preorder

Dust Bowl Ballads’ 14 tracks have been apart of America for four generations as America has faced different kinds of depression and looming climate crisis. Now celebrating its 81 anniversary, the record has been reimagined for a new era by a cross-genre collective of artists. The Secret Sister’s, Dust Cain’t Kill Me is a new addition to the Dust Bowl Ballads’. Some songs have just been remastered while new ones have been added to give tribute to this 1940 album.

The reason for the poster was stated as, “While profiteers exploit our natural resources, there is a growing sensitivity to the harsh farming practices that put our well-being at risk and a concerted movement toward regenerative agriculture that can reinvigorate the soil and push back on climate change. I asked some of my favorite artists to help render these songs, hoping that this collection will reinforce the enduring power and prescience of Guthrie’s music and reveal the power of song. I tried to think of these songs as the soundtrack to a movie, building a narrative, a story where the world wakes up to the climate threats and unite to combat it successfully. It’s a great movie.” The Ballad also gave people a voice during the Great Depression to share what was happening to them at that moment.

Track List:

1. Dust Bowl Blues – Shovels & Rope 2. I Ain’t Got No Home In This World Anymore – Lost Dog Street Band 3. Blowin’ Down This Road – Watkins Family Hour 4. Pretty Boy Floyd – John Paul White 5. Dusty Old Dust – Lee Ann Womack 6. Do Re Mi – Colter Wall 7. Talkin Dust Bowl Blues – Waxahatchee 8. Tom Joad Part 1 – Chris Thile 9. Tom Joad Part 2 – Lillie Mae 10. The Great Dust Storm – The Felice Brothers 11. Dust Cain’t Kill Me – The Secret Sisters 12. Dust Bowl Refugee – Swamp Dogg 13. Dust Pneumonia Blues – Mark Lanegan 14. Vigilante Man – Parker Millsap

