Elizabeth Hart And Hope Sandoval Release New Tribute Song “I’ll Walk With You” For The Late Tres Warren Of Psychic Ills

Members of Psychic Ills have banded together release their memorial track “I”ll Walk With You” for the late Tres Warren. In March of 2020, Warren tragically passed away at the age of 41, leaving his bandmates heartbroken and wanting to find a way to memorialize him.

“I’ll Walk With You” is one of the many tracks dedicated to Warren. Psychic Ills has created an entire tribute album to honor him. Elizabeth Hart of the band found that creating music in his memory was the best way to mourn the loss during a time where people were unable to physically be together and support one another.

During the time of Warren’s passing, Hart was already writing the track “I’ll Walk With You” but didn’t really understanding the meaning behind it at the time. On the day of his passing, she was given the news and then realized that the loss of her friend was why. Hart recruited Mazzy Starr and Hope Sandoval to help piece together the song.

“I’ll Walk With You” is a heavily melodic track with beautifully orchestrated instrumental accompanied by soothingly-toned vocals.

Hart eventually rallied fellow members Adam Amram, Jon Catfish DeLorme and Brent Cordero to help her create Songs for Tres. The album features five original songs as well as 4 cover tracks. The cover songs were initially chosen for the album to help “break the ice” for them. It was intended to help the transition of performing again without Warren go smoother. As the creation of the album continued, they decided to choose songs that would correlate with Warren in some way.

Hart, Amram, Delorme and Cordero decided to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Station Man,” Dennis Wilson’s “Rainbows,” Blaze Foley’s “Clay Pigeons” and Powell St. John’s “Right Track Now.” The members chose these particular songs because they all were uniquely connected to memories they had with Warren.

Songs for Tres is due to be released November 5 via Sacred Bones. Pre-orders for the album are currently available for purchase. The digital copy of Songs for Tres will be released on an exclusive white vinyl. All physical releases will be available early next year while digital releases will be available November 5.