Sacred Bones To Release Album Recorded by Unborn Child of Psychic Ills Member Elizabeth Hart

Famed musicians Elizabeth Hart of Psychic Ills and Iván Diaz Mathé have announced plans to release an album fully consisting of recorded sounds from their child Luca Yupanqui while still in the womb, which they turned into music. The new album, called Sounds of the Unborn, will actually be credited to Luca and is set to be released on April 2 via the Sacred Bones record label. The recordings were made using biosonic MIDI technology that translated in utero movements into sound.

The pair also released a video for their Sounds of the Unborn track, “V4.3 pt. 2.” The clip features home-footage style video as pulsing effects and atmospheric tones resonate throughout. The execution is certainly interesting and becomes even more impressive when you consider Hart and Mathé produced an entire album of similar material.

Discussing the video, Mathé says it really took shape when they connected with artist Victoria Keddie. “We did some Super 8 footage during the recording sessions and later we teamed up with artist Victoria Keddie because we love her approach an aesthetic,” says Mathé. “She processed the film with analog gear and created a visual trip that summarizes what we felt while creating this album.”

According to a press release discussing the album’s production, Hart and Mathé, “Designed a kind of joint meditation with the MIDI devices hooked to Elizabeth’s stomach, transcribing its vibrations into Iván’s synthesizers. After five hour-long sessions, the shape of an album began to emerge. Elizabeth and Iván then edited and mixed the results of the sessions, respecting the sounds as they were produced, trying to intervene as little as possible, allowing Luca’s message to exist in its raw form.”

Sacred Bones in addition to the album, will be released a limited run of the MIDI Biodata Sonication devices that were used to make the album, which can also “capture the essence of any living thing in audio – be it plant, animal, or human.”