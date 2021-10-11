Lindsey Stirling Announces Winter 2021 Christmas Program Tour

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 11th, 2021 - 8:22 PM

Lindsey Stirling has just announced via Twitter a winter Christmas program tour in these coming months. The tweet by Press Here, a “full service public relations marketing communications and consulting company,” reads “@LindseyStirling’s annual holiday tour returns in 2021! Tickets for The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program go on sale to the public this Friday 10/8 at 10am local. If this festive outing is stopping near you, don’t miss it! #lindseystirling #christmastour”

The tour is set to start the very day after Thanksgiving, November 26 in Memphis, Tennessee, is set to take place over 22 concert dates, ending on December 23 in Jackson, MS. The tour has stops all along the South and East Coast, with dates in Grand Rapids, MI, Pittsburg, PA and Augusta, GA to name a few.

.@LindseyStirling’s annual holiday tour returns in 2021! Tickets for The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program go on sale to the public this Friday 10/8 at 10am local. If this festive outing is stopping near you, don’t miss it! 🎅🏼🎄 #lindseystirling #christmastour pic.twitter.com/N6uEMSAbUP — Press Here (@PressHere) October 6, 2021

Lindsey Stirling had to have her Christmas tour virtually last year, instead hosting a livestream that mxdwn writer Lexi Houghton wrote a review on: “A fun surprise that Stirling set up was for her and her dancers to go around caroling and performing for fans. It was another way to really bring the performance to the people. The effort she made to bring joy to people was awe inspiring. The care and thoughtfulness of performing for others, by quite literally just knocking on their doors, just to bring a smile to their faces, was something that made this show feel even more personal and special. The fans loved this surprise, some were even moved to tears.” She has also recently performed at the Microsoft Theater on August 30.