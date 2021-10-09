Marc Rizzo Of Soulfly Rejoins Ill Niño

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 9th, 2021 - 4:18 PM

According to Blabbermouth, former Soulfly lead guitarist Marc Rizzo has rejoined Ill Niño. Rizzo was a member of the Latin metal band about 20 years ago, appearing on their albums in 2001 and 2003. He was then with Soulfly for the next 18 years which he just left this past summer. According to Rizzo, his time with Soulfly simply “ran its course.”

Rizzo announced that he would be joining Ill Niño via a Youtube livestream on October 6. According to Blabbermouth he said: “We will be announcing it soon, but I’m doing some recording for the new Ill Niño record. And I’m super excited, man. It’s a different band. It’s not the band it was, obviously, for obvious reasons, from back when I was in the band, in 2002, when I left. A lot of things have changed. So I’m excited to work with these guys. It’s great to reconnect with Laz [Pina, bass] and Dave [Chavarri, drums] and work with the new singer Marcos [Leal], who’s an incredible singer. So I’m stoked, man. We’re gonna record this new record. I’ll probably — well, I am gonna do a tour with them soon, and we’ll see what the future holds, man. They’re gonna be announcing this very soon, and I’m very excited. Yes, I’m rejoining the band, which is awesome. I’m very excited to reconnect with my friends. Everyone loves a good reunion, and the fact that me and Ill Niño are working together again, it just goes to show that things can happen when everybody can meet up and talk and keep it between dudes,” he continued. “Don’t bring in managers and people’s freakin’ girlfriends and wives. You can have a reunion. And when dudes get in a room and just talk and work out anything from the past, good things can come out of it. So that’s what’s going on. More importantly than all that is the music,” Marc added. “This new Ill Niño record is the best shit they’ve ever done. Again, the new singer Marcos is one of the best singers in metal. I mean, this kid is spot-on. He writes great stuff. He can sing; he can scream. So, this is really good stuff, man. I’m really excited.”

In August, Soulfly came out and said that Marc did not leave the band, but the band decided to part ways with him due to personal reasons. The band’s frontman, Max Cavalera shared the news via his streaming service Max Trax. He also explained that Rizzo would not be part of their tour, which started in Albuquerque, NM, on August 20th.