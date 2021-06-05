 Soulfly Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

Soulfly Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

June 5th, 2021 - 10:26 AM

Soulfly Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Heavy metal band Soulfly has announced that they will be back on the road this summer. The American tour will begin in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 20, 2021. The band will also make appearances in New York City, Chicago, Austin, and finish the tour in Los Angeles on September 24, 2021.

Niviane and Suicide Puppets are to open for some of the shows as well. The Los Angeles show will not have any opening bands. Soulfly also has two back-to-back shows in Providence, Rhode Island. Tickets for the tour are now on sale.

Singer Max Cavalera announced the news:

“Hello SOULFLY Tribe! We are finally heading back on the road in the US. After being isolated by the pandemic we are ready to let it all out in the mosh pit with the Tribe! All the anger, frustration, and passion will come out of all of us with a killer new setlist and probably a new song from our 12th studio album! So let’s get ready to pit and destroy this fucking place. As always, fuck shit up and bring the shot. We cannot wait.”

Soulfly US TOUR 2021:
8/20/2021  Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM **
8/21/2021  Marquis Theater – Denver, CO **
8/22/2021  Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO **
8/24/2021  Wave Outdoors – Wichita, KS **
8/25/2021  The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS **
8/26/2021  Red Flag – St. Louis, MO **
8/27/2021  Piere’s – Ft. Wayne, IN **
8/28/2021  Metal In The Mountains @ Pipestem Event Center – Pipestem, WV **
8/29/2021  Skully’s – Columbus, OH **
8/30/2021  Rec Room – Buffalo, NY **
8/31/2021  Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA **
9/01/2021  Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY **
9/02/2021  Alchemy – Providence, RI **
9/03/2021  Alchemy – Providence, RI **
9/04/2021  The Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY ^
9/05/2021  Diesel Concert Lounge – Chesterfield, MI ^
9/06/2021  WC Social Club – West Chicago, IL ^
9/07/2021  Emerson Theater – Indianapolis, IN ^
9/08/2021  Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY ^
9/09/2021  Zydeco – Birmingham, AL ^
9/11/2021  Warlando Festival – Orlando, FL *
9/12/2021  The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA ^
9/14/2021  Scout Bar – Houston, TX ^
9/15/2021  Come and Take It Live – Austin, TX ^
9/16/2021  Trees – Dallas, TX ^
9/17/2021  Country River Club – Tyler, TX ^
9/18/2021  Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX ^
9/19/2021  Rockhouse Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX ^
9/21/2021  Encore – Tucson, AZ *
9/22/2021  Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA *
9/23/2021  Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA *
9/24/2021 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA  *

* = No Support
** – 8/20 – 9/3 – NIVIANE
^ – 9/4 – 9/19 – SUICIDE PUPPETS

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.
no!