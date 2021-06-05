Soulfly Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Kaido Strange June 5th, 2021 - 10:26 AM

Heavy metal band Soulfly has announced that they will be back on the road this summer. The American tour will begin in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 20, 2021. The band will also make appearances in New York City, Chicago, Austin, and finish the tour in Los Angeles on September 24, 2021.

Niviane and Suicide Puppets are to open for some of the shows as well. The Los Angeles show will not have any opening bands. Soulfly also has two back-to-back shows in Providence, Rhode Island. Tickets for the tour are now on sale.

Singer Max Cavalera announced the news:

“Hello SOULFLY Tribe! We are finally heading back on the road in the US. After being isolated by the pandemic we are ready to let it all out in the mosh pit with the Tribe! All the anger, frustration, and passion will come out of all of us with a killer new setlist and probably a new song from our 12th studio album! So let’s get ready to pit and destroy this fucking place. As always, fuck shit up and bring the shot. We cannot wait.”

Soulfly US TOUR 2021:

8/20/2021 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM **

8/21/2021 Marquis Theater – Denver, CO **

8/22/2021 Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO **

8/24/2021 Wave Outdoors – Wichita, KS **

8/25/2021 The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS **

8/26/2021 Red Flag – St. Louis, MO **

8/27/2021 Piere’s – Ft. Wayne, IN **

8/28/2021 Metal In The Mountains @ Pipestem Event Center – Pipestem, WV **

8/29/2021 Skully’s – Columbus, OH **

8/30/2021 Rec Room – Buffalo, NY **

8/31/2021 Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA **

9/01/2021 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY **

9/02/2021 Alchemy – Providence, RI **

9/03/2021 Alchemy – Providence, RI **

9/04/2021 The Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY ^

9/05/2021 Diesel Concert Lounge – Chesterfield, MI ^

9/06/2021 WC Social Club – West Chicago, IL ^

9/07/2021 Emerson Theater – Indianapolis, IN ^

9/08/2021 Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY ^

9/09/2021 Zydeco – Birmingham, AL ^

9/11/2021 Warlando Festival – Orlando, FL *

9/12/2021 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA ^

9/14/2021 Scout Bar – Houston, TX ^

9/15/2021 Come and Take It Live – Austin, TX ^

9/16/2021 Trees – Dallas, TX ^

9/17/2021 Country River Club – Tyler, TX ^

9/18/2021 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX ^

9/19/2021 Rockhouse Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX ^

9/21/2021 Encore – Tucson, AZ *

9/22/2021 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA *

9/23/2021 Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA *

9/24/2021 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA *

* = No Support

** – 8/20 – 9/3 – NIVIANE

^ – 9/4 – 9/19 – SUICIDE PUPPETS