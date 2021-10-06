Billy Bragg Shares Uplifting New Song “Mid-Century Modern” From Upcoming Album

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 4:38 PM

Billy Bragg has released a new single “Mid-Century Modern” on October 6 via the Cooking Vinyl label. “Mid-Century Modern” is taken from Billy’s eagerly awaited tenth studio album The Million Things That Never Happened, due for release on October 29. Written by Billy, the song is “a big wall of sound pop song that weighs up his political and personal standing in this shifting sand world.”

The video was “taken from a streamed concert experience which streamed on the 9th September via Stabal, featuring the first outing of some songs from the new album plus some old favourites,” according to the description on the video. This laid back song is very feel-good, and allows for the listener to really become a part of the listening experience.

Watch and listen to “Mid-Century Modern” here:

In a statement Billy Bragg talks about the song and the song and how he feels towards it: “As a mid century modern geezer, I’m aware that my notions of personal relationships were formed almost fifty years ago, likewise my politics. To cling to that and imagine that you’ve nothing to learn from younger generations, you’re in danger of becoming a dinosaur. Kids have got new priorities and new ideas. Thatcher’s dead. The world has moved on. I’m trying to respond to the things I’m hearing now, rather than reminding folk of ‘the good old days’.” Bragg has become quite vocal in response to politics now, such as his tweet response in the beginning of September against Texas’s restrictive abortion law. He has also released other singles from his upcoming album like “Pass It On.”