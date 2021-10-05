Porches Announces Spring 2022 International Tour Dates And Releases Quirky New Video For “Back3School”, All Day Gentle Hold ! Out October 8

New York-based synth-pop project Porches, which was created by Aaron Maine, has announced his upcoming Spring 2022 tour dates. The tour will start in North America before going international.
The first string of tour starts off in Montreal, QC on March 21 and lasts through April 22 where he makes his final stop in Philadelphia, PA. Throughout the first leg, Porches is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Nashville, Carrboro and more.
The international part of the tour will kick off just a few weeks after his stop in Pennsylvania. Porches will perform in London, UK on May 13 and will remain in Europe until May 19 where he plays his final show in Berlin, DE.
Tickets for the Spring 2022 tour are set to go on sale this Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
Porches is also set to released a brand new album titled All Day Gentle Hold ! before the tour starts. The forthcoming album is due out this Friday, October 8 and will be his fifth studio album release. To preview his upcoming release, Porches previously shared his singles “Lately,” “Okay” and “I Miss That.” He has now released his final single from the album, which is titled “Back3School” alongside a music video.
“Back3School” is full of upbeat, synth-pop vibes. Maine commented on the track in a press release by stating, “This song is a mystery to me, impending down mixed with total bliss. The ‘back to school’ trope, but with an underlying anxiety that something might be terribly wrong, or maybe everything is just fine.”
Pre-orders for All Day Gentle Hold ! are currently available for purchase. The album will be available as a single brown vinyl LP with an embossed jacket and printed inner sleeve.
Porches Spring 2022 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB
03/22 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
03/24 – Detroit, MI – El Club
03/25 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
03/26 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club
03/28 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03/31 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
04/01 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
04/02 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
04/04 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater
04/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
04/08 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (Cambridge Room)
04/09 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
04/10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)
04/12 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
04/13 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In
04/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
04/16 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
04/18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
04/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The First Unitarian Church
05/13 – London, UK – Lafayette
05/16 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie
05/17 – Amsterdam, NL – Bitterzoet
05/18 – Cologne, DE – Artheater
05/19 – Berlin, DE – Privatclub