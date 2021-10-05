Porches Announces Spring 2022 International Tour Dates And Releases Quirky New Video For “Back3School”, All Day Gentle Hold ! Out October 8

Home News Krista Marple October 5th, 2021 - 5:35 PM

New York-based synth-pop project Porches, which was created by Aaron Maine, has announced his upcoming Spring 2022 tour dates. The tour will start in North America before going international.

The first string of tour starts off in Montreal, QC on March 21 and lasts through April 22 where he makes his final stop in Philadelphia, PA. Throughout the first leg, Porches is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Nashville, Carrboro and more.

The international part of the tour will kick off just a few weeks after his stop in Pennsylvania. Porches will perform in London, UK on May 13 and will remain in Europe until May 19 where he plays his final show in Berlin, DE.

Tickets for the Spring 2022 tour are set to go on sale this Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Porches is also set to released a brand new album titled All Day Gentle Hold ! before the tour starts. The forthcoming album is due out this Friday, October 8 and will be his fifth studio album release. To preview his upcoming release, Porches previously shared his singles “Lately,” “Okay” and “I Miss That.” He has now released his final single from the album, which is titled “Back3School” alongside a music video.

“Back3School” is full of upbeat, synth-pop vibes. Maine commented on the track in a press release by stating, “This song is a mystery to me, impending down mixed with total bliss. The ‘back to school’ trope, but with an underlying anxiety that something might be terribly wrong, or maybe everything is just fine.”

Pre-orders for All Day Gentle Hold ! are currently available for purchase. The album will be available as a single brown vinyl LP with an embossed jacket and printed inner sleeve.

Porches Spring 2022 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB

03/22 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

03/24 – Detroit, MI – El Club

03/25 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

03/26 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

03/28 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03/31 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

04/01 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

04/02 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

04/04 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater

04/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

04/08 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

04/09 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

04/10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

04/12 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

04/13 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

04/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

04/16 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

04/18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The First Unitarian Church

05/13 – London, UK – Lafayette

05/16 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

05/17 – Amsterdam, NL – Bitterzoet

05/18 – Cologne, DE – Artheater

05/19 – Berlin, DE – Privatclub