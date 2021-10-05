Melvins Unveil Acoustic Cover of “Sway” By The Rolling Stones

Melvins have released their final single from their acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, which will be out next Friday, October 15th. The single is a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ “Sway” and takes a more laid back approach than we may have seen in their other music. According to ultimateclassicrock.com “Melvins managed to stay true to the original while still adding their own distinct twist on the classic track, turning “Sway” into a psychedelic and occasionally haunting piece. The track loses none of the original’s energy, despite the absence of electric guitar.”
Listen to the video here:
Melvins’ rendition of “Sway” is the latest track released from Five Legged Dog, an upcoming four-LP acoustic collection from the sludge-metal trio. The set will see Melvins delivering new renditions of their own classic tracks, while also covering a range of artists.
Melvins is also planning on going on tour after the release of the album, kicking off on in March 6 in Baltimore, MD and April 18 in Seattle, WA.
Tour dates:
03/06 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
03/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
03/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
03/12 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
03/15 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03/16 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
03/22 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03/23 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
03/26 Dallas, TX – Amplified Life
03/28 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
03/29 Houston, TX – House of Blues
03/31 Chicago, IL – Riviera
04/01 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
04/03 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
04/05 St Paul, MN – Palace*
04/09 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/10 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*
04/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
04/13 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/14 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/16 San Francisco, CA – Warfield
04/18 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
