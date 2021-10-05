Melvins Unveil Acoustic Cover of “Sway” By The Rolling Stones

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 5th, 2021 - 11:08 PM

Melvins have released their final single from their acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, which will be out next Friday, October 15th. The single is a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ “Sway” and takes a more laid back approach than we may have seen in their other music. According to ultimateclassicrock.com “Melvins managed to stay true to the original while still adding their own distinct twist on the classic track, turning “Sway” into a psychedelic and occasionally haunting piece. The track loses none of the original’s energy, despite the absence of electric guitar.”

Listen to the video here:

Melvins’ rendition of “Sway” is the latest track released from Five Legged Dog, an upcoming four-LP acoustic collection from the sludge-metal trio. The set will see Melvins delivering new renditions of their own classic tracks, while also covering a range of artists.

Melvins is also planning on going on tour after the release of the album, kicking off on in March 6 in Baltimore, MD and April 18 in Seattle, WA.

Tour dates:

03/06 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

03/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

03/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

03/12 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

03/15 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03/16 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

03/22 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

03/23 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

03/26 Dallas, TX – Amplified Life

03/28 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

03/29 Houston, TX – House of Blues

03/31 Chicago, IL – Riviera

04/01 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

04/03 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

04/05 St Paul, MN – Palace*

04/09 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/10 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

04/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

04/13 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/14 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

04/16 San Francisco, CA – Warfield

04/18 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat