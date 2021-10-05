Billie Eilish Almost Cancelled Appearance At Austin City Limits 2021 Over Abortion Law

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 5th, 2021 - 8:10 PM

Billie Eilish made her thoughts on Texas’s restrictive new abortion law very clear during her set at Austin City Limits this past weekend. The festival, which takes place in Austin, TX, drew huge crowds for the much anticipated event, with Billie Eilish being one of many big names performing that weekend. The pop star revealed that she initially thought about protesting the law by canceling her appearance at the festival, but didn’t want to let down her fans.

In fan shot footage, Eilish says: “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the fuck up,” before exclaiming, “My body, my fucking choice.”

During her speech, the phrase “Bans Off Our Bodies” appeared on the screen behind her. At another point she asked fans to put their middle fingers up to make a stance against the law.

Watch footage of the moment here:

According to consequence.net “Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, September 1st, the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas abortion law, known as SB 8, that will put an end to almost all medically-assisted abortions in the state. Numerous artists spoke up in its wake, including Lucy Dacus, Amanda Shires, and Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy.”

Billie Eilish was recently announced as the youngest ever solo headliner for the upcoming Glastonbury for its 2022 return. She has also announced as a special guest to Danny Elfman’s live-to-film concert experience of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas for two nights at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on October 29 and 31.