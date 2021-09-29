Zac Brown Cancels Upcoming Shows Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 29th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

Zac Brown shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and Thursday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Michigan has been cancelled. Four shows in Michigan, Philadelphia and New York have been cancelled as well and tickets will be refunded.

Brown posted a tweet about his decision about touring:

To all our fans, pic.twitter.com/Ozq0MxoaOy — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 28, 2021

Brown shares his thoughts on safety during for COVID-19 to fans: “I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision. I believe we can all overcome this together.”