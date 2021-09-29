Tori Amos Shares Melodic New Song “Speaking With Trees”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 29th, 2021 - 8:27 PM

Tori Amos has released another single off of her upcoming album Ocean to Ocean. Her single “Speaking With Trees” is an honest address of the pain felt by musicians when there was no end in sight to being able to take part again in live performances. The entirety of her upcoming album Ocean to Ocean, which is set for release on October 29 via Decca Records, is about the trials and tribulations experienced by musicians, especially Amos herself, who were used to constantly being on the go when all of a sudden the world came to a standstill due to the pandemic. Amos’ pent-up energy is tangible in its perpetual-motion piano framed by Matt Chamberlain’s turbulent Drums and Percussion. “I’ve been hiding your ashes under the tree house don’t be surprised I cannot let you go”.

Listen to “Speaking With Trees” here:

In a statement about the song and upcoming album, Amos stated: “We have all had moments that can knock us down. This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking “I’m done”, how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Finally being able to see the end of the pandemic in sight, Amos is finally releasing this heartfelt album about the shock and standstill of having to put all her live shows on hold and becoming holed up in one place, despite being used to being on the road and splitting her time between Florida and her native Cornwall. The introspection of these songs are akin to her debut album Little Earthquakes, and fans are excited to hear what else is going to be on it.