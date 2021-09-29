The Lumineers Share Aesthetic New Video For Title Track “Brightside”, New Album Out January 2022

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 29th, 2021 - 7:07 PM

The Lumineers released a music video for “Brightside” the title track for their upcoming album Brightside. Brightside will be out Friday, January 14, 2022 via Dualtone in the U.S. and Canada while Decca Records releases it to the rest of the world and now can be pre-ordered.

The video starts off with the question of “what does love mean” and real-life couples tell viewers what it means to them. Some viewer discretion is advised. Love comes in different forms and everyone expresses it in their own way and as the song progresses the audience can really see the brightside to each couple’s love for one another.

Wesley Schultz, guitarist of The Lumineers, said: “The ‘BRIGHTSIDE’ music video is like a documentary of the American love story. It features all real people – none of the people that appear in it are actors.”