Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Receives Emergency Heart Surgery, Is Now “Stable & Resting”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 29th, 2021 - 10:09 PM

As of late Monday (Sept. 27), news was sent out that Judas Priest was postponing the rest of their North American tour due to Richie Faulkner being hospitalized for a “major medical heart condition issues.” Mariah Lynch, Faulkner’s significant other keeps fans updated on his condition.

Lynch telling fans that Faulkner is stable and resting: “Thank you to everyone for all your messages. I will try to get back to you as soon as I can. Richie underwent major emergency heart surgery. He is stable & resting. If you know him, you know how tough & strong he is. So tough that he finished the show & kept the hair flips coming. There’s no one like him. We’d be lost without him.”