Connan Mockasin Announces New Album Jassbusters Two For November Shares First Single “Flipping Poles”

Skyler Graham September 29th, 2021 - 2:47 PM

On Nov. 5, New-Zealand based indie artist Connan Mockasin is releasing his latest album, Jassbusters Two with Mexican Summer records. In anticipation of the sequel album, which follows his 2018 Jassbusters, the artist released the first single “Flipping Poles.”

The track opens with an experimental sound that borders between someone screaming and fans cheering. Once the music begins, however, it’s much softer: with a maraca percussion and cheery bass, it feels evocative of Jack Johnson. This jazz track is more than the soundtrack of studying in a coffee shop, it’s the sound of unwinding with those you love most.



Mockasin’s voice doesn’t appear until halfway into the song, an airy surprise that perfectly complements the simultaneously relaxing and moody instrumentals. It’s both smooth and piercing, soulful and untroubled.

Like its predecessor, Jassbusters Two has been recorded by a fictional set of schoolteachers. Both albums are expected to be laid-back, but the newest one far more nonchalant than the former.

“Jassbusters was the first record I’d done as a band,” Connan said in a press release. “I really enjoyed it, and wanted to make more music while we were still in character as this group of music teachers.”

The artist is scheduled to perform in the psychedelic arts and music Levitation Festival in Austin, TX on Oct. 29. The Black Angels, Thundercat and The Hives are also on the lineup for the Halloween weekend festival.

Jassbusters Two Tracklist