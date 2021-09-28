The Pop Group And Dennis Bovell Share New Dub Version Of “She Is Beyond Good And Evil”, Y (In Dub) Out October 29

Home News Casey Melnick September 28th, 2021 - 2:49 PM

English rock band The Pop Group and legendary producer Dennis “Blackbeard” Bovell MBE have shared a new track from their forthcoming album Y in Dub, which is a dub version of The Pop Group’s era-defining debut album, Y. “She is Beyond Good & Evil (Dennis Bovell Dub version)” is a groovy, ambient song that features echoing vocals and punchy percussion.

Originally released in 1979, “She Is Beyond Good And Evil” is a critically acclaimed track that was met with a vast assortment of accolades including NME’s Singles of the Year. The post-punk song is an amalgamation of genres including punk, funk, dub and noise. The original version features hauntingly beautiful vocal lines and mystifying instrumentation.

“She is Beyond Good & Evil (Dennis Bovell Dub version)” channels the bizarre energy of the original version and takes it a step beyond. This new version is almost twice as long and it features an entirely different feel. The vocals are more prominent and clearer in the mix. The instrumentation is more dynamic due to an echoing effect. The bass line is also much louder. The song features reggae sections that Bovell incorporated into the song’s structure. These sections give the song a bouncy groove that was not found in the original version. Whereas the original rendition of this song was a raw and energetic post punk expression, Bovell’s version has the persona of a whimsical and jazzy stupor.

Y in Dub will release on October 29 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. On March 25, an LP release will be available. The album is available for pre-order here.

The forthcoming album will mirror the tracklist of the band’s original 1979 release. Y in Dub is a nine-track reworking of the original Y album. The new versions will pay homage to the artistic vision of the original songs and will also incorporate dub and reggae elements. With Bovell at the reigns, this project will fracture, shatter and splinter the original tracks with a satisfying outcome that is both compelling and unexpected.

Y in Dub Tracklisting

1. Thief of Fire (Dub Version)

2. Snowgirl (Dub Version)

3. Blood Money (Dub Version)

4. Savage Sea (Dub Version)

5. We Are Time (Dub Version)

6. Words Disobey Me (Dub Version)

7. Don’t Call Me Pain (Dub Version)

8. Boys From Brazil (Dub Version)

9. Don’t Sell Your Dreams (Dub Version)