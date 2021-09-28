Dream Theater Announces The Postponement Of Their Upcoming North American Tour To 2022

Home News Krista Marple September 28th, 2021 - 6:25 PM

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a lot of bands and musicians to be forced to cancel or postpone their live performances over the last year and a half. Dream Theater is among that list of bands that has had to do so.

The progressive rock band has recently postponed their upcoming North American tour to now take place in 2022. The tour is currently scheduled to kick off in February of next year.

Dream Theater took to their social media page to make the announcement where they wrote, “In light of current instabilities to touring that remain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel confident that this is the right decision. Know that we are as disappointed as you are that we will have to wait a little longer to bring Dream Theater music to you live. We miss performing for you all and can’t wait until we can be on stage bringing our new album and fan-favorites to you.”

The statement went on to explain that all fans who have already purchased tickets for the tour should hold on to them. While they are still trying to finalize the postponed dates, they are stating that all previously purchased tickets will be honored next year.

Dream Theater were among several artists who contributed to a Death Metal Comic Series earlier this year. Alongside them was Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost, Megadeth, Lacuna Coil, Opeth and Sepultura. The collaboration was released by DC Comics and was titled Dark Nights: Death Metal.

DC Comics has been known to create several versions of the Dark Nights: Death Metal series. Artists such as Alexis Krauss, Jerry Cantrell, Chino Moreno and more have been known to also contribute to the series in the past.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva