Ghostface Killah Announces New Kanye West And Mike Dean Produced Album Supreme Clientele 2 For February 2022 Release

September 27th, 2021

Twenty years ago, Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah released his second studio album, Supreme Clientele. This February, he is releasing the sequel — Supreme Clientele 2 — and is working with none other than Kanye West and Mike Dean. This isn’t the first time the latter two artists have worked together: according to an NME article, Dean worked with West on his latest album, DONDA. While West doubtlessly featured a plethora of other rappers, including Jay-Z, Travis Scott and DaBaby, Dean used his production skills throughout the listening parties.



Although Dean was rather taciturn about the production process, the album reveals how these artists collaborate to create rap that is both sentimental and experimental. And, this creative process will likely continue with Ghostface Killah.

This coming album is the sequel to the aforementioned one from 2000, but it isn’t the only thing he’s worked on since then. His last album, Ghostface Killahs, was released in 2019, and he worked with Lion Babe last month on “Rainbows,” a sultry R&B single. In his verse, the rapper brings the soul of ‘90s hip-hop to today.

The booming, punchy beats and poetic rhythm of ‘90s rap is likewise present in another one of his 2021 singles, “Air it Out,” featuring other Wu-Tang member RZA and Solomon Childs. The two group members also worked together on “On That Sht Again,” which came out with the docuseries based on their group, “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.”

With the production skills of West and Dean, combined with the charm and talent of an iconic rapper, Supreme Clientele 2 may spark a revival of ‘90s rap next year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela