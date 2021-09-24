mxdwn PREMIERE: Joshua Crumbly Unveils Smooth New Single “C.S.C” From Upcoming Album ForEver

Home News Alison Alber September 24th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Some people might say that it is always a little easier to connect to a song with vocals and lyrics, but they might need to reconsider their attitude now, as Joshua Crumbly premieres his new song “C.S.C.” The smooth new single but the bassist is capturing for the first note on, especially because Crumbly’s passion is so obvious and the listener can feel that.

The song, is part of Crumbly’s upcoming sophomore release, ForEver, which is set to be released on October 8th, and follows the release of “The See” earlier this month. Crumby’s talent has not gone unnoticed by the big players in the music game, as he toured and played with legends like Bob Dylan and Kamasi Washington. The artist released his debut album Rise in 2020, so just about a year ago. Since then Crumbly’s again shows us that he didn’t lose his passion for sophisticated rhythms and sounds one bit.

The beauty in “C.S.C” comes a lot from the open interpretation of it. No lyrics that could be guiding, just the pure instruments that take each listener on their own individual and private experience. There’s no need for any vocals, because the rhythm and sound lead the way.

Check out the premiere of “C.S.C” below.

Directed by Drew McCoy Robinson, the video for “C.S.C” reflects the notion of the song perfectly. Crumbly himself says about the song, “There is beautiful meaning within the ambient moments of everyday life. We often miss them with some of the distractions of the modern day world. But when we take a moment to truly look around, some of the most simplest occurrences can be the most profound.” He continues, “Is the plane faster than the bird? The helicopter than the caterpillar? Of course, depending on how you look at it. But the bird flies on its own accord unbound from flight times and other logistics. The Caterpillar has a beautiful evolution within its lifetime. We all soar in different ways. At different speeds at different altitudes. There is no one way of going about a journey. We’re all blessed to have our own.”

Both smooth and intense, “C.S.C.” highlights the musical talent of Joshua Crumbly perfectly and fans can be excited for the release of ForEver.

ForEver Tracklisting:

1. ForEver

2. THREE 3. Family 4. Higher 5. The See 6. C.S.C 7. To Morrow 8. Kolkata 9. We’ll Be (Good) 10. Reflection