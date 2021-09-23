mxdwn PREMIERE: Daniel Lanois Unveils Peaceful New Song “Blue Steel” Off myndstream Collection Vol.1

Home News Alison Alber September 23rd, 2021 - 9:00 AM

If something is clear, then that the last two years have been incredibly stressful for most of us. The pandemic, working from home, financial insecurity and being on lockdown with your family were all tough times the world was facing. But especially then, it is essential to sit back maybe and take a deep breath and relax for a few moments, just to become mindful. The new record, myndstream Collections Vol. 1, asks, “What does mindfulness sound like?”

Now, everyone can answer this question however they like, but the new album features some great musical answers to this. Legendary producer Daniel Lanois showcases his interpretation of the question with his new song, “Blue Steel.” The music is purely instrumental and feels like three minutes of a peaceful oasis. “My little church in a suitcase, that being my steel guitar, is with me on this composition titled ‘Blue Steel’. My passion for this instrument never wanes.” Everyone has that one item in their life that just offers them great inner peace and calm, and for Lanois, that’s his steel guitar.

Using the instrument, Lanois creates a mental landscape that mixes a quiet place in the countryside and a private beach. With his latest release, Heavy Sun, Lanois took the listener already on a journey of self-discovery and renovation. In an interview with mxdwn’s Olivia Duff-Rogliano, the artist talks about the idea behind one of the songs on the album, “‘(Under The) Heavy Sun’ talks about an imaginary place, where the spirit rises from the ground from hurt to glory. Also, as if we might come upon that nightclub that we’ve been hearing about that’s somewhere in outer space. You hang your ego at the door, come in and have a great time, and let the word be heard.”

But, Lanois isn’t the only artist that is featured on the album. The myndstream Collection is filled with award-winning musicians, producers and composers. Michael Wahlen, the manager behind the project, goes a little into detail on how the album came together, “We kept mindful of that fact when we approached each artist. We wanted them to be free of any preconceptions about genre, what wellness-focused music is supposed to sound like, or what they are supposed to sound like.” He continues, “The result is an incredibly strong record, which I would describe as some of the world’s best musicians composing and playing from the heart. Beyond engaging listeners who seek out wellness music, it is sure to show unexpected and intriguing new facets of each artist to their longtime fans.”



myndstream Collection Vol. 1 is out today, and you can check the colorful artwork below.