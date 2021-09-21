Son Volt Announce Winter 2022 North America Tour

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 21st, 2021 - 8:59 PM

Son Volt has announced its newest tour, which will run in the upcoming year between the months of January and March. The extensive 2022 tour will include stops in Tucson, Pioneertown, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Boulder, Minneapolis, Evanston, Pittsburgh, Woodstock, Brooklyn, Boston, St. Louis and more.

The tour is set in support of its most recent album Electro Melodier, which came out earlier this year. Blake Michelle from mxdwn wrote an album review regarding it: “Sadly, while the album’s tone and lyrics may not be exhausting, the length of Electro Melodier is. It’s a nearly hour-long album that features no hooks or interesting instrumental passages that last a whole song. It’s not like the band is doing anything out of their comfort zone or that the production is bad; there’s just no soul or spark to any of it. “Rebetika” comes the closest with layers of guitar tones ranging from sparkling to rustic; “War on Misery” goes for a similar vibe that is ruined by awful rustling that pervades the entire track, like someone crinkling aluminum right into the mic.”

SON VOLT 2021-22 TOUR DATES:

9/21 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

9/22 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

9/23 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite

9/24 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

9/25 – Thomson, GA – Blind Willie McTell Music Fest

9/26 – Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s

10/1 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

10/2 – Dallas, TX – Oktoberfest

10/3 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

1/14 – Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom

1/15 ­– Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

1/16 – Amarillo, TX – Hoots Pub

1/17 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

1/19 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

1/20 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater

1/21 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

1/23– San Diego, CA – Casbah

1/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chapel

1/28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

1/29 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

1/31 – Boise, ID – Olympic

2/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth

2/3 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

2/4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu Downstairs

2/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Hall

2/25 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

2/26 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

2/28 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

3/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

3/2 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere

3/3 – York, PA – Appel Center for the Arts

3/4 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore

3/5 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

3/6 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

3/8 – Fairfield, CT – Warehouse

3/9 – South Orange, NJ – SOPAC

3/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

3/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

3/12 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

3/13 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

3/15 – Bellefontaine, OH – Holland Theatre

3/16 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

3/18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant