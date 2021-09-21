Indie duo Cults announce show at The Hall at Elsewhere on 3/25/22

Cults will be stopping in New York City on their 2022 tour across America. They will be playing at The Hall at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on March 25, 2022. Doors for this 16+ show open at 6pm and tickets can be purchased on the DICE website/app. General admission tickets start at $33.28.

The NYC-based duo formed in 2010, releasing their debut self-titled album in 2011. They will be celebrating the 10 year anniversary of this album while on tour. Their 2013 release “Static” featuring the hit single “Always Forever” reached #114 on the Billboard 200. The single was also recently certified Gold by the RIAA. In 2020, they released their fourth studio album, “Host.” The album saw a reimagining of their sound and dynamic.

If you’re a fan of indie pop and want to see one of the biggest acts of the genre, this is a show you don’t want to miss.

