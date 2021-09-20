Dave Grohl Announces Fall 2021 Book Tour For The Storyteller- Tales of Life and Music

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 20th, 2021 - 8:51 PM

Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters will be going on an extremely limited tour in the coming months. He plans on bringing his new book to life in London, New York City, Washington DC, and Los Angeles over the course of five different dates starting on September 27 in London and concluding on October 12 & 13 in Los Angeles, California.

He is on the road promoting his new book titled The Storyteller- Tales of Life and Music,which comes out on October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. In his recent talks about what the book will contain, Grohl will talk about what it was like growing up in the DC punk rock scene and his years throughout the industry, where he was and how he got to where he is. These are Grohl’s first live and in person shows since the beginning of the pandemic, and due to capacity limits at a lot of these venues, transactions are limited to two tickets per purchase. Each ticket also comes with its individual copy of his book. Partners in each city include: Waterstones, The Strand, Politics & Prose, Book Soup, and Barnes & Noble.

The Storyteller- Tales of Life and Music Tour Dates:

September 27 – London

October 5 – New York City

October 7 – Washington, DC

October 12 – Los Angeles

October 13 – Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz